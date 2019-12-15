Addario, Augustine ALBANY Augustine (Augie) Addario, 88 of Albany, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in Albany, son of the late Joseph and Angelina (Greeco) Addario, Augie was a graduate of Albany High School. He went on to become a pressman for the Knickerbocker News and the Times Union. He retired as an engineer from New York State Department of Transportation. Augie loved basketball and football and was an avid N.Y. Giants fan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Marie Jalet Addario; and his four children, Audrey (Roger) Williams of South Carolina, Michael (Dina) Addario of Troy, Jeanne (Gary) Meal of Latham and Theresa (Aaron) Trantina of Florida. Preceded in death by brothers, Frank and John. Augie is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristine Williams, Alexa Williams, Leah (Tony) Breeyear, Gianna Addario, Jason Meal and Matthew Trantina. Services will be held privately. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, 48 Cemetery Ave, Menands, N.Y. Visit bowenandparkerbros.com to leave a message of sympathy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019