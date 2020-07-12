Tufail, Rev. Augustine ALBANY Reverend Augustine Tufail, 64, ordained Roman Catholic Priest serving the Diocese of Albany as Chaplain to the good people of the Pakistani Community and at St. Peter's Hospital, entered Eternal Life Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Sargodha, Pakistan to Khursheed Bibi Tufail and the late Phalbuse Tufail. He graduated from Chak NO. 270 TDA Loreto District Leyyaha, Pakistan and St. Vincent High School Chak NO. 133/16 L Amrat Nagar, Tehsil Mian Chanun, Pakistan. He earned master's degrees in sociology, economics and English from Baha-U-Din Zakraiya University Multan, Pakistan. He attended Minor Seminary at St. Mary's Seminary Lahore, Pakistan and Major Seminary at Christ the King Seminary Karachi, Pakistan. He was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest on September 11, 1980, at the Cathedral of Multan, Diocese Multan, Pakistan. Father Augustine served in the Multan Diocese until 1993, when he came to the U.S.A. and served as a guest priest in the Diocese of Albany. He would have celebrated his 40th anniversary of priesthood on September 11, 2020. In addition to his beloved mother, Father Gus has four sisters, six brothers, other relatives, friends, parishioners, and Religious all in Pakistan that survive him. Relatives, friends, brother priests, all Religious and the Pakistani Catholic Community are invited to attend his funeral Mass Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. eastern time at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, N.Y. Reception of the Body will begin at 9 a.m., and Visitation will continue until 10:45 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Please only enter the Church from the Hunter Ave. Parking Lot; Masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors at a time will be allowed in the church for either the visitation or funeral Mass. Delayed streaming of Father Augustine's funeral Mass will be available by visiting YouTube, and navigating to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, N.Y. Those wishing to remember Father Gus in a special way may send contributions to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, 40 North Main, Albany, NY 12203. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com