Augustus Gildo Pallotta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Augustus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pallotta, Augustus Gildo SCHENECTADY Augustus Gildo Pallotta, 82, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with his loving family at his side. Born in Zolli, Italy on May 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Eliseo and Maria Lombardi Pallotta. As a teenager, he came to the United States, where he and his family settled in Watertown, Mass. Affectionately known as Tino by all, he received his B.A. at Boston University, master's degree at Indiana University and Ph.D. at Columbia University. He would eventually become a professor of romance languages and literatures at Syracuse University, where he proudly taught for over 40 years. Tino was editor of Syracuse University's Symposium literary journal and also published numerous books and articles examining European literature of the 19th and 20th centuries. Tino cherished his time teaching, but when he had the chance to be home, he enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and was an avid reader in his spare time. He loved his wife, was proud of his boys and their accomplishments, and treasured being Nonno to his adoring grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Lucille Izzo Pallotta, who he married on June 14, 1969; his sons and their wives, Sanford "Sam" (Kimberly) Pallotta of Rye Brook, N.Y. and Lee (Catherine) Pallotta of Acton, Mass.; cherished grandchildren, Ava, Veronica, Cailin and Luke; siblings, Elena Piantadosi, Lillian Parrella, and Gilda (Tom) Cordone and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Antonietta Taddeo, Ralph and Ernest Pallotta. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions honoring Tino may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in his memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Tino you may have, with his family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved