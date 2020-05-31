Pallotta, Augustus Gildo SCHENECTADY Augustus Gildo Pallotta, 82, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with his loving family at his side. Born in Zolli, Italy on May 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Eliseo and Maria Lombardi Pallotta. As a teenager, he came to the United States, where he and his family settled in Watertown, Mass. Affectionately known as Tino by all, he received his B.A. at Boston University, master's degree at Indiana University and Ph.D. at Columbia University. He would eventually become a professor of romance languages and literatures at Syracuse University, where he proudly taught for over 40 years. Tino was editor of Syracuse University's Symposium literary journal and also published numerous books and articles examining European literature of the 19th and 20th centuries. Tino cherished his time teaching, but when he had the chance to be home, he enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and was an avid reader in his spare time. He loved his wife, was proud of his boys and their accomplishments, and treasured being Nonno to his adoring grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Lucille Izzo Pallotta, who he married on June 14, 1969; his sons and their wives, Sanford "Sam" (Kimberly) Pallotta of Rye Brook, N.Y. and Lee (Catherine) Pallotta of Acton, Mass.; cherished grandchildren, Ava, Veronica, Cailin and Luke; siblings, Elena Piantadosi, Lillian Parrella, and Gilda (Tom) Cordone and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Antonietta Taddeo, Ralph and Ernest Pallotta. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family with burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions honoring Tino may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in his memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Tino you may have, with his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.