Herrero, Aurora L. (Ekmalian) ALBANY Aurora L. Herrero, 85 of Albany, passed away gracefully under hospice care on Sunday, November 8, 2020, following a brief illness. Born and raised in Troy, Aurora was the daughter of the late Solomon and Hanamhas (Aprahamian) Ekmalian. In her youth, Aurora lived in Troy where she graduated from Troy High School, class of 1953. She made Albany her home and lived there for the majority of her adult life. Aurora was a successful, self-employed businesswoman. She owned and operated a number of boutiques specializing in fashion and custom jewelry she would acquire during her travels. Aurora continued to work in retail until the early 2000s when she retired. Fiercely independent and having a strong work ethic, Aurora also took on extra jobs to make ends meet. She has worked in home health care and was also seasonally employed by the state of New York in the tax department. If you knew Aurora, you were drawn to her. She had a magnetic, attractive personality and lit up the room when she entered. In life, she was loved dearly, in parting she will be loved still. Aurora is survived by her daughter, Teresa (David) Schillinger; her brother Edward Ekmalian; as well as two nieces and their children. Besides her parents, Aurora was predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Dolab and Elsie Mardigian. There will be no public services. Those who wish may donate in her memory to the Community Hospice, St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.