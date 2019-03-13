Wilcox, Austin A. TROY Sergeant First Class Austin A. Wilcox U.S. Army retired, 70, of 3rd Avenue, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he is the son of Florence Jones Wilcox of Troy and the late Ambrose Wilcox. Austin was a retiree of the U.S. Army and had served over a 40 year period. He had served in the Vietnam War and more recently in Afghanistan. He received numerous medals including the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm/ the Expert Rifle Badge and the Army Commendation Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster). He retired in 2005. Austin was a life member of the Veterans of Lansingburgh. He was a hard core Republican. A compassionate man, he would always put other people's need before his own. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his loving children, Lucille Wilcox (Pete Delcoro) of Richmondville, Denise Drywater of Oklahoma, Austin Wilcox II, Tanya Wilcox and Mario Dinelli all of Troy. He was the proud grandfather of Krissa Drywater, Alexander Wilcox, Susan and Maria Dinelli, and Samantha Adams; and great-grandfather of Julian Kai Fullbright. Also surviving is his brother, Richard Burdick. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford, on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Brendesefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary