Austin "Gus" Bondi
Bondi, Austin "Gus" ALBANY Austin "Gus" Bondi, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. He was born March 21, 1933, in Peekskill, N.Y. to the late Augustino and Catherine (DiNovo). He had his own business, Dependable Disposal Service, from 1957 to 1979. He worked at G.E. in Selkirk until 1993. In 1997, he moved to Florida and became an avid shuffler. In 2015, he was inducted into the Shuffleboard Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Marie (Malat); son Philip (Wendy); daughter Catherine Amore (Joseph); grandchildren, Sara Cassidy and Adam Bondi; great-grandchildren, Rosemarie and Madeline Cassidy, Hudson Bondi and Aiden Mace. He was predeceased by his sister, Genevieve Tripp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital - P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 and/or Gulf Side Hospice - 2061 Collier Pkwy., Land O Lakes, FL 34639.


Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
