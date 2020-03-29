Corbett, Austin J. Jr. MD COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The family of Austin J. Corbett Jr., MD is saddened to announce his unexpected demise on December 9, 2019, at his home in Colorado, of advanced coronary artery disease. He was 69 years old. He was the son of Austin J. Corbett, MD and Frances B. Corbett of Troy, by whom he was predeceased. He is survived by his siblings, Philip F. Corbett, MD (Angie), Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson, Constance Corbett (Ed Dooley) and Suzanne Kunhardt. Rusty was a graduate of The Albany Academy, Phillips Exeter Academy, McGill University and The Albany Medical College. He completed post-doctoral training in internal medicine at Brown University and his rheumatology fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and a fellow of the American College of Rheumatology. Before entering private practice, he was a member of the teaching staff of the University of Iowa, and throughout his years of private practice, he was a member of the clinical staff of the university of Colorado. He had retired from active practice in rheumatology in 2018. Rusty enjoyed all of the outdoor activities available in The Rockies. A celebration of Rusty's life is planned. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Dr. Corbett's name to the , or the American College of Rheumatology. Wishes of remembrance should be addressed to The Estate of Austin J. Corbett Jr., MD, 1705 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Louisville, KY, 40245.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020