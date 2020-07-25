1/
Avram Polishchuk
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Polishchuk, Avram ALBANY Avram Polishchuk, 93, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, after a brief illness. Abrasha, as he was lovingly called, was born in 1927 in Russia. He was a member of the Russian Army, a voracious reader, and an avid chess player. He is survived but his son, Michael; granddaughter, Rita; and great-grandsons, Jackson and Carter. He was preceded in death by his wife Berta, with whom he immigrated to the U.S. in 1989. Thank you to St. Peter's Hospital and their lovely nursing and medical staff for their help and support over the last few weeks. Services will be bypassed due to COVID-19. Burial was private for the family To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved