Polishchuk, Avram ALBANY Avram Polishchuk, 93, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, after a brief illness. Abrasha, as he was lovingly called, was born in 1927 in Russia. He was a member of the Russian Army, a voracious reader, and an avid chess player. He is survived but his son, Michael; granddaughter, Rita; and great-grandsons, Jackson and Carter. He was preceded in death by his wife Berta, with whom he immigrated to the U.S. in 1989. Thank you to St. Peter's Hospital and their lovely nursing and medical staff for their help and support over the last few weeks. Services will be bypassed due to COVID-19. Burial was private for the family To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com