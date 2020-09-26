1/
Ayshawn Davis
Davis, Ayshawn TROY Ayshawn Davis, 11, died September 14, 2020. Family and friends are invited and may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Memories & Condolences

September 25, 2020
Rest in heavenly peace, little boy. Your young life ended too soon and so tragically. May you be in a place of love and complete happiness now and may we all more deeply appreciate how precious a gift life is and that ALL LIVES MATTER. My heartfelt condolences to the the family and friends of Ayshawn.
A mom
Friend
