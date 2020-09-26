Davis, Ayshawn TROY Ayshawn Davis, 11, died September 14, 2020. Family and friends are invited and may call from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com