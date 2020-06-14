Ackner, Barbara A. AVERILL PARK Barbara A. Ackner, 89, former Delma Lane resident, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Evergreen Commons Nursing and Rehab Center in East Greenbush after a long illness. Born in Troy, Barbara was the daughter of the late John and Ruth Harden Landrigan; and wife of the late Donald E. Ackner. Barbara was a 1948 graduate of the Averill Park High School and was married shortly after and was a homemaker and a stay at home mom for her children. Barbara would help Don in his auto sales business for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Henry's Church and a former member of the Rosary Altar Society; was an avid NASCAR fan and Yankees fan. She followed her son's stock car team for over 25 years; and was a reader of books, especially biographies. Barbara's passion in life was to be the best mom and grandmother she could be. Barbara is survived by her children: Donald J. Ackner of Averill Park, Bonnie Mardon of Averill Park and Pamela (Larry) O'Brien of Schenectady; her grandchildren: Jessica Ackner, Erin Ackner-Almeida, Lyndsey, Andrea, Michelle (Jason) Hale and Patrick Mardon, Dylan and Jack O'Brien; six great-grandchildren and her cousin Patricia (Al) Quackenbush of Sand Lake. Barbara's family wishes to thank the staff at Evergreen Commons for the care given to Barbara while residing there. Funeral services will be private for the family with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake. Donations in memory of Barbara A. Ackner may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 85 Watervliet Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.