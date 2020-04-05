Guest Book View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Send Flowers Obituary

Biittig, Barbara A. AVERILL PARK Barbara A. Biittig, 76 of Burden Lake Road, wife of the late Richard J. Biittig and the Town of Sand Lake Town Clerk, died suddenly on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the home of her son in Averill Park. Born in Bainbridge, N.Y., Barb was the daughter of the late Archie L. Robinson and Ona Sisson Robinson Luckow. Barbara's family moved to the area in 1959 from Sidney, N.Y. and Barbara graduated from the Averill Park High School in 1961. Barb started her working career at the NYS Dept of Tax & Finance. She went to work for the Averill Park School District in 1970 starting as a typist then a teacher's aide along with being attendance aide. She retired from the school district in 2005. Barb was also a longtime employee for the Town of Sand Lake she was receiver of taxes, town summer camp director for 27 years, and most recently the town clerk for 11 years. She was a communicant of St. Henry's Church, a member of the Rensselaer County Town Clerk's Association, where she served as treasurer and she enjoyed RV camping with Rich and her grandchildren. Barbara and Rich had been married for 58 years until his passing on March 25. Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey (Tracy) Biittig of Charlotte, N.C. and Michael (Ann) Biittig of Averill Park; her beloved grandchildren: Molly, Evan, Ben and Ryan Biittig: her brother Archie (Janine) Robinson of Averill Park; and her sister Patricia (Ronald) Campano of West Sand Lake: as well as nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her furballs and canine companions, Sidney, Toto, Spike and Riley. A public memorial Mass will be announced in the future for Rich and Barb. Because of her love of animals the family asks that donations in memory of Barbara A. Biittig be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Ave, Albany, NY 12204 Visit







