Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Buckley. View Sign

Buckley, Barbara A. COLONIE Barbara A. Buckley, 72, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Albany on February 4, 1947, to the late Leonard and Agnes Dowen Bishop. A lifelong resident of the area, Barbara graduated from Albany High School. She worked various jobs, including Reiner's Jewelers and the Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520 where she was the event coordinator. She loved going to the Casino, playing bingo, camping at Saratoga Lake with her late husband, Ronald, and loved her four-legged companion, Miken. Barbara was a strong courageous woman and her family meant everything to her. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Ronald Buckley Sr.; sister, Dale Dennis and brother, Leonard Bishop. Survived by her sons, Ronald Buckley Jr. (Katie) and Steven Buckley (Kim Lenney); grandchildren, Stephanie, Corey and Danielle Buckley; great-granddaughter, Piper Frechette; sister, Linda Brown (William); brother, David Bishop (Johanne); sister-in-law, Mary Bishop; and brother-in-law, James Dennis. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520, 4 Everett Road, Albany, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Buckley, Barbara A. COLONIE Barbara A. Buckley, 72, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Albany on February 4, 1947, to the late Leonard and Agnes Dowen Bishop. A lifelong resident of the area, Barbara graduated from Albany High School. She worked various jobs, including Reiner's Jewelers and the Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520 where she was the event coordinator. She loved going to the Casino, playing bingo, camping at Saratoga Lake with her late husband, Ronald, and loved her four-legged companion, Miken. Barbara was a strong courageous woman and her family meant everything to her. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Ronald Buckley Sr.; sister, Dale Dennis and brother, Leonard Bishop. Survived by her sons, Ronald Buckley Jr. (Katie) and Steven Buckley (Kim Lenney); grandchildren, Stephanie, Corey and Danielle Buckley; great-granddaughter, Piper Frechette; sister, Linda Brown (William); brother, David Bishop (Johanne); sister-in-law, Mary Bishop; and brother-in-law, James Dennis. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520, 4 Everett Road, Albany, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close