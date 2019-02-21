Buckley, Barbara A. COLONIE Barbara A. Buckley, 72, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was born in Albany on February 4, 1947, to the late Leonard and Agnes Dowen Bishop. A lifelong resident of the area, Barbara graduated from Albany High School. She worked various jobs, including Reiner's Jewelers and the Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520 where she was the event coordinator. She loved going to the Casino, playing bingo, camping at Saratoga Lake with her late husband, Ronald, and loved her four-legged companion, Miken. Barbara was a strong courageous woman and her family meant everything to her. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Ronald Buckley Sr.; sister, Dale Dennis and brother, Leonard Bishop. Survived by her sons, Ronald Buckley Jr. (Katie) and Steven Buckley (Kim Lenney); grandchildren, Stephanie, Corey and Danielle Buckley; great-granddaughter, Piper Frechette; sister, Linda Brown (William); brother, David Bishop (Johanne); sister-in-law, Mary Bishop; and brother-in-law, James Dennis. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joseph E. Zaloga Post 1520, 4 Everett Road, Albany, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Buckley.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019