1/
Barbara A. (Landolfo) Crosier
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crosier, Barbara A. (Landolfo) GUILDERLAND Barbara A. (Landolfo) Crosier, 79, entered into Heaven to get her angel wings on September 30, 2020. She worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance for 26 years. She was born on June 5, 1941, a devoted daughter to the late Paul and Marie Landolfo. She loved to cook and would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. Her infectious smile and laugh would make everybody love her. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her, especially her son and sister. She was the beloved wife of Calvin Crosier Sr., who predeceased her in 1993. She was also predeceased by her brother, Paul Landolfo Jr. Barbara is survived by her son, Calvin Crosier Jr.; sister, Joan Arkakelian; sister-in-law, Cathy Landolfo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 5, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved