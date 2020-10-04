Crosier, Barbara A. (Landolfo) GUILDERLAND Barbara A. (Landolfo) Crosier, 79, entered into Heaven to get her angel wings on September 30, 2020. She worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation & Finance for 26 years. She was born on June 5, 1941, a devoted daughter to the late Paul and Marie Landolfo. She loved to cook and would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold. Her infectious smile and laugh would make everybody love her. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her, especially her son and sister. She was the beloved wife of Calvin Crosier Sr., who predeceased her in 1993. She was also predeceased by her brother, Paul Landolfo Jr. Barbara is survived by her son, Calvin Crosier Jr.; sister, Joan Arkakelian; sister-in-law, Cathy Landolfo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 5, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 a.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com