Francis, Barbara A. ALBANY Barbara A. Francis, 78, entered eternal life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany to the late Andrew and Loretta Latham Hirsch. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Mark J. Francis; granddaughter Brianna Beebe; and her brother Philip Hirsch. Barbara is survived by her sons, Charles E. Francis Jr. (Kim), and Gary J. Francis (Cindy); grandchildren, Danielle, Zachary, Haley Francis and Courtney Beebe; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Aubrie Dennis, Blake Beebe, and Vanessa Sitterly; sister Rita Tice; brothers, Gerry, Andrew, Leroy, Gary, and Thomas Hirsch; several nieces and nephews as well. Also, her feline friends especially Buddy and Holly. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family on Wednesday, August 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 21, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a message for the family, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019