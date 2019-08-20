Barbara A. Francis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Francis.
Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Glenmont, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Francis, Barbara A. ALBANY Barbara A. Francis, 78, entered eternal life on Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany to the late Andrew and Loretta Latham Hirsch. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Mark J. Francis; granddaughter Brianna Beebe; and her brother Philip Hirsch. Barbara is survived by her sons, Charles E. Francis Jr. (Kim), and Gary J. Francis (Cindy); grandchildren, Danielle, Zachary, Haley Francis and Courtney Beebe; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Aubrie Dennis, Blake Beebe, and Vanessa Sitterly; sister Rita Tice; brothers, Gerry, Andrew, Leroy, Gary, and Thomas Hirsch; several nieces and nephews as well. Also, her feline friends especially Buddy and Holly. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family on Wednesday, August 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 21, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a message for the family, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.