Hansen, Barbara A. CLARKSVILLE Barbara A. Hansen, 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on April 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late James and Minnie Salisbury. Barbara graduated from Voorheesville High School. After graduation, Barbara started her career as a secretary, mainly in the insurance business, including working several years with Hansen Insurance Agency, which she and her husband Victor ran together. Barb was a member of the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Co. for over 50 years. After retiring in 2001, Barb and her husband Victor spent their winters in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Barb had many lifelong friends that she enjoyed traveling and spending time with. Barb also enjoyed having coffee with the girls on Saturday mornings at Dunkin Donuts. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, Victor Hansen; son Christian (Christine) Hansen; two grandchildren whom she was very proud of, Marcella and David Hansen; brothers, Frank (Karen) Salisbury and Larry (Dawn) Salisbury; sister-in-law Karen Salisbury; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her sister Constance Salisbury; and brother James Salisbury. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Albany Medical Center's I.C.U. and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Calling hours for Barbara will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Saturday, February 22, from 12 - 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Co. and Rescue Squad, 2178 Tarrytown Rd., Clarksville, NY 12041. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020