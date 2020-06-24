Monahan, Barbara A. TROY Barbara A. Monahan, 86, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Rolle) Williams and wife of the late Willard Wiltse and John Monahan, Sr. Barbara worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Health for many years, retiring in 1995 as a health program administrator. She was a longtime member of the Rensselaer Elks, where she served as past president of the Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara was a communicate of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church in Rensselaer. She cherished the time she spent leading her daughters' Girl Scout troops, and enjoyed traveling, camping and a good Manhattan cocktail. Barbara is survived by her children, Kathleen M. Wiltse of Sacramento, Calif., Carol A. Wiltse of Cohoes, Daniel W. (Marybeth) Wiltse of Albany and Susan M. (Glenn VanEtten) Wiltse of Menands; her grandsons, Christopher (Katie Swanson) Renslow and James Wiltse; her sister-in-law June Williams; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James D. Williams. A funeral Mass for Barbara will be held on Friday, June 26, at 12 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, Herrick St. Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, on Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Facial covering, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Barbara's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 4 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.