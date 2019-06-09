O'Brien, Barbara A. CLIFTON PARK Barbara A. O'Brien of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was 93. Calling hours will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. The funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. in the church with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Online remembrances and full obituary available at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019