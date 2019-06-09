Barbara A. O'Brien (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
St Edward's Church
569 Clifton Park Center Rd
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
569 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
569 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park, NY
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
Following Services
1:30 PM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Obituary
O'Brien, Barbara A. CLIFTON PARK Barbara A. O'Brien of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was 93. Calling hours will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. The funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. in the church with burial to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Online remembrances and full obituary available at www.chasesmithfamily.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019
