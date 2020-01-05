|
|
O'Keefe, Barbara A. EAST GREENBUSH Barbara A. O'Keefe, 79 of East Greenbush, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Barbara was born on January 22, 1940, in Albany, the daughter of the late Stanley J. and the late Eleanor R. (O'Toole) Bialobzeski. She was a keyboard specialist for N.Y.S. Dept. of Health for many years before retiring. Barbara was a member of the St. Bernadine of Siena Secular Franciscan Order. Barb was devoted member of Holy Spirit with a strong faith and prayed often. Barb was devoted to her family and doted on her grandkids regularly. Barbara was first to help any in need and will be eternally missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her son Timothy M. O'Keefe; and siblings, Stephen "Skip," and Thomas Bialobzeski. Barbara was the beloved wife of 61 years to Robert O'Keefe; devoted mother of Patricia O'Keefe (Bill) Teiper, Colleen (Russ Bigelow) O'Keefe, Sean (Debbie) O'Keefe, Sharon O'Keefe, and Kelly Dalton; and sister of Joseph (Kristie), Michael "Jerry" (Cindy), Stanley "Murph"(Teresa), Eleanor Nye, Michele "Micki" Grant, Marylyn "Teri" Frank, Antonette "Toni" Johnson, and Elizabeth "Tish" (Nick) D'Agastino. Barbara is also survived by many grandchildren great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for their dedicated care over these many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to her funeral services at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home and then at 10 a.m. to a Mass in the Church of St. Mary in Rensselaer. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020