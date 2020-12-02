Pascucci, Barbara A. WATERFORD Barbara A. Pascucci, 85, a lifelong Waterford resident passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her daughter's home in Clifton Park. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Raymond F. and Mary E. Kelvington Dingman. She was a 1953 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a graduate of Albany Medical Center School of Radiological Technology. In her earlier years Barbara was employed as an X-ray technician at St. Clare's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and the V.A. Hospital. She was a staunch Catholic and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford, was a eucharistic minister there, a member and past president of the Altar Society and had taught CCD classes. She hosted St. Mary of the Assumption Church Prayer Group was a member of The Gathering at St. Michael's Church in Troy and the Cursillo Movement in the Albany Diocese. She had served as Waterford village flood control officer for several years and while raising her six children she was active in the Waterford Youth Council. She was the loving wife of the late Patrick T. Pascucci who died in 2012; and the devoted mother of Lisa M. Stephenson (Timothy) of Clifton Park, Lori Garrow of Stillwater, Patrick D. Pascucci of Ballston Spa, Dominic R. Pascucci (Cynthia) of Waterford, Lynn Farruggia (Joseph) of Clifton Park and Ted Pascucci (Frances) of Waterford. She was the sister of Mary D. Smith of Newport Richie, Fla. and the late Herbert H. Dingman and Margaret "Peggy" O'Connell. She was the proud grandmother of Danielle, Rachael, Joshua, Justin, Jacob, Jared, Emily, Nicholas, Alec, Sarah, Gabriella, Victor and Frances. She was the sister-in-law of Anthony Pascucci, Marie Viall, Rita Wilber the late Salvadore Pascucci and Phyllis Grimes. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as special friends, Anthony Rocco, Benita Verdile, Gerry and Phil Brendese and family. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 119 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.Relatives and friends are invited and may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Per pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Church Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com