Pickup, Barbara A. SELKIRK Barbara A. Pickup, 77, passed away on November 19, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany to the late Alfred and Grace Newkirk she lived in Selkirk most of her life. Barbara attended R-C-S High School. She was a floral designer for most of her life and had a talent and a passion for gardening. Barbara also enjoyed bowling, spending time with family, and always had a gentle heart and kind word for everyone. Barbara is survived by her devoted and loving husband Don Pickup; children, Steven (Kim Quigley) Pickup, Donald (Tina Bush) Pickup, and Karen Pickup; siblings, Louise (Skip) Goes, Johnny (Sandy Myers) Newkirk, Edward (Marjorie Smith) Newkirk, and Donald (Nancy Smith) Newkirk; one grandchild; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her brother Theodore Newkirk. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday November 23, in the Elmwood Cemetery, Route 9W, Selkirk. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 246, Selkirk, NY, 12158.