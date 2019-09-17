Pogoda, Barbara A. SAND LAKE Barbara A. Pogoda, 80 of Lower Bower Road, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Born in Albany, Barbara was the daughter of the late Eugene C. "Lucky" and Mary R. Miller Baldwin. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Edward J. Pogoda Sr. Barbara grew up in Rensselaer and was a graduate of Van Rensselaer High School. She had been an office worker for Merrill Lynch-Fenner & Smith, O'Halon Reports and was the co-owner of the Bakers Dozen Bakery from 1983-1987. Barbara moved to Sand Lake in 1989 from East Greenbush. She was a genealogist, and an active member of many historical organizations, including the National Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Crailo Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonist, Fort Orange Chapter, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Mohawk Chapter, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, Ten Broeck Van Rensselaer Chapter and the Dutch Settlers of Albany and other historical organizations. She was a Patriot with a deep love for her country. Barbara was the sister of the late Jean M. Babb and Christine R. Baldwin; and grandmother of the late Beth Marie Nusbaum. Survivors in addition to her husband include her children, Edward J. (Priscilla Sharp) Pogoda Jr. of Westerlo, Joan E. (Shawn) Weaver of Rotterdam, Christopher J. (Kelly) Pogoda of Averill Park, Michael P. (Wendi) Pogoda of Schodack, Carol Ann (Dave Lattuca) Pogoda of Rochester and Barbara A. (Joseph) Franchini of Coeymans; her brother Raymond C. Baldwin of West Sand Lake; her sisters, Nancy M. Allen of Sand Lake and Kathy V. (Dale) Keenan of Colonie. Barbara will always be Gramma to her 11 grandchildren, Maia, Eric, Alice, Amanda, Danielle, Jacob, Rhianna, Eowyn, Rachael, Meredith and Sarah, and many great-grandchildren that she loved so very much. Barbara's family would like to recognize and thank the Community Hospice especially Beth Carpenter, Jeffrey Palmer and Colleen. Inurnment in the Greenbush Cemetery at a later date. Donations in memory of Barbara A. Pogoda may be made to the Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019