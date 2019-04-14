Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
347 Old Loudon Road
View Map
Vogt, Barbara A. LATHAM Barbara A. Vogt, 82 of Latham, beloved wife of the late George A. Vogt Jr., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Hadley on September 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mabel (Cilley) Hastings. Barbara was a Latham resident since 1960. She and her late husband were the proud owners and operators of George's Market in Latham. Barbara was formerly a telephone operator with New York Telephone in Johnstown. She enjoyed gardening, farming and all types of artwork and crafting. Barbara loved her times in Florida and Cape Cod with her family. She was a longtime communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Survivors include her loving children, George A. (Cathy) Vogt III and Kathleen (Gerald) Morigerato all of Latham; her cherished grandchildren, George A. Vogt IV and Lauren A. Vogt; her sister Norma Kelly of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Loren Hastings, Ronald Hastings and Lewis "Mack" Hastings. The family would like to thank the staff of the Albany County Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to Barbara during her stay with them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Pastor Reverend Brian Kelly officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, April 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Interment will be next to her beloved husband George in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Colonie. Donations to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY, 12206 in memory of Barbara would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019
