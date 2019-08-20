Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann (Nielsen) Decker. View Sign Service Information Richards Funeral Home/Mid-Hudson Valley Inc 29 Bross St Cairo , NY 12413 (518)-622-9503 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Richards Funeral Home/Mid-Hudson Valley Inc 29 Bross St Cairo , NY 12413 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Theresa's Child of Jesus Windham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Decker, Barbara Ann (Nielsen) TITUSVILLE, Fla. Barbara Decker, age 76, formerly of Windham, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Titusville. She is in peace now and has joined the angels in Heaven. She was welcomed by her mother, Eva Nielsen and her mother-in-law Irene C. Decker. Barbara was born in New York, N.Y. on May 15, 1943. She was a graduate of Dobbs Ferry High School in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. She went on to become a registered nurse. From working the Westchester Police Camp as the camp nurse to greeting patients at Dr. Maier's office for years, Barbara found many special ways to work with people using her nursing. Barbara was very active, with her husband Fred, in the third generation family businesses, Decker's Ambulance service and Decker's Funeral Home. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Barbara is survived by her guardian angel and husband of 49 years, Frederick R. Decker; her three children, Victoria Decker Griffith, Laura Cecelia Burg and Christian Reynolds Decker. Barbara was an adoring, gift giving and "sparkly" grandmother to David Burg, Anneliese Burg, Nathan Decker, Lance Decker and Cole Decker. Lastly, she leaves behind her sweet, angel, rescue cat Daisy Decker. Barbara was a renaissane woman, from being in business, a wife, a mom, a grandmother and a volunteer. She was handy at crochet, a sharp shooter on the range and loved to make special birthday cakes for all her kids over their young years. Thanksgiving was her holiday and she could make an amazing turkey and world-class gravy. Barbara and Fred loved to travel the countryside together in their "big rig" motorhome. She had a lifelong relationship with pots of coffee and cigarettes and her T.V. husband would have been Leroy Jethrow Gibbs from NCIS. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Vitas Hospice of Titusville for such passionate and professional care in her final days and hours. Funeral services will be coordinated by Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross St., Cairo. Calling hours with the family will be on Friday, August 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be officiated by Father Jay Atherton in St. Theresa's Child of Jesus, Windham, on Saturday, August 24, at 2 p.m. Barbara will be buried next to her mother in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery following the Mass. A reception will follow to celebrate her life. In Viking fashion we will raise a glass and toast "Skol." Condolences may be sent to Fred Decker, 3206 South Hopkins Ave., #300, Titusville, FL, 32780. Condolences may be made at www.richardsfuneralhomeinc.net Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

