Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Gauthier. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ Our Light Church 1 Maria Dr. Colonie , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gauthier, Barbara Ann COLONIE Barbara Ann Gauthier, 86 of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany on June 4, 1933, a daughter of Arthur E. and Elizabeth (Karl) Mulligan. Barbara always loved having children around her. She worked for the New York State Department of Taxation for several years. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her family was her world. Barbara enjoyed arts and crafts in her later years. She also loved Bingo, especially when she won. Her family wants to thank Bright Horizons, Guildcare and all of her great home caregivers. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Charles G. Gauthier in 2008. Barbara is survived by her children, Bobbie Swiatek of Colonie, Charlene Powell (Jeanne Morris) of Castleton, Charles Gauthier (Donna) of Ballston Spa, Sandy Lasher (Bill) of Rotterdam, David Gauthier (Nancy) of Parkesburg, Pa., Diana Krueger (Ken) of Colonie, and Mark Gauthier (Myrtle) of Colonie; and three sisters, Beth Reinke of Colonie, Nancy Liotta (Jim) of Albany and Kym Dommer (Kevin) of Cohoes. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Colonie. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery on Sand Creek Road in Colonie. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice in Barbara's memory.







Gauthier, Barbara Ann COLONIE Barbara Ann Gauthier, 86 of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany on June 4, 1933, a daughter of Arthur E. and Elizabeth (Karl) Mulligan. Barbara always loved having children around her. She worked for the New York State Department of Taxation for several years. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and her family was her world. Barbara enjoyed arts and crafts in her later years. She also loved Bingo, especially when she won. Her family wants to thank Bright Horizons, Guildcare and all of her great home caregivers. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Charles G. Gauthier in 2008. Barbara is survived by her children, Bobbie Swiatek of Colonie, Charlene Powell (Jeanne Morris) of Castleton, Charles Gauthier (Donna) of Ballston Spa, Sandy Lasher (Bill) of Rotterdam, David Gauthier (Nancy) of Parkesburg, Pa., Diana Krueger (Ken) of Colonie, and Mark Gauthier (Myrtle) of Colonie; and three sisters, Beth Reinke of Colonie, Nancy Liotta (Jim) of Albany and Kym Dommer (Kevin) of Cohoes. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Church, 1 Maria Dr., Colonie. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery on Sand Creek Road in Colonie. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice in Barbara's memory. Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close