Barbara Ann Hartling
Hartling, Barbara Ann NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. Barbara Ann Hartling, age 90 of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., died on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Born in Waterford to Roy and Grace McGarry Schrader, Barbara moved to Florida in 1958 from Albany. Barbara worked in the food industry for over 40 years until she retired. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church in New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed embroidery, gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was referred to as G.G. by her great-grandchildren. Survivors include her three daughters, Shelly (Charlie) Broadway, Deborah (David) Wood, and Roxanne (Bill) Cain, all of Florida; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her devoted sister and best friend, Lorna McCartan of Albany; her brothers-in-law, Arnold (Shirley) Hartling of Troy and Lloyd Hartling of Albany; as well as several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Maurice; brother, John; sisters, Joan and Susan; and brother-in-law, William "Mac" McCartan. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, in St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church, with the Reverend James Spencer, officiating. Burial will follow in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens. Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church. A Mass to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in North Albany in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Council on Aging, 160 N. Beach St., Daytona Beach, FL, 32114. Condolences may be made online at settlewilderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church,
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
