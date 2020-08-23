1/1
Barbara Ann La Pietra
1939 - 2020
La Pietra, Barbara Ann LATHAM Barbara Ann Foglia La Pietra, 80, died suddenly Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in Troy on November 28, 1939, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Monticup Foglia, Sr. Barbara was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School in 1959. Following her marriage, she lived in Watervliet and Troy before moving to Latham 44 years ago. Barbara worked as a proof operator, starting at Union National Bank in Troy and retiring from Alltel Information Services in Albany after 27 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She exuded a passion for life and laughter and a love for dancing and traveling with her family. She was the cherished and beloved wife of Clemente L. La Pietra for over 56 years to whom she married on November 16, 1963 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Watervliet; loving mother of Pasquale A. La Pietra of Latham, Diana (Michael) Albrecht of Bellevue, Wash. and Andrea La Pietra of Albany; adored grandmother of Sofia G. Albrecht and Colin M. Albrecht; treasured sister of Angelina (John) Bunney of Poestenkill, Donald (Laurie) Foglia of Mechanicville, Frank Foglia, Jr. of Latham and the late Richard (late Joan) Foglia of Watervliet. She is also survived by her dear aunt Rose Monticup Brooks of Watervliet; and many dear nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham and at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Geoffrey Burke, Pastor. Entombment will be in St. Francis of Assini Garden Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral
09:30 AM
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home
97 Old Loudon Rd
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 273-4162
