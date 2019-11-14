Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Mackey. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 9:00 AM St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church Crescent , NY View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM her son Thomas' home Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mackey, Barbara Ann CLIFTON PARK Barbara Ann Mackey, 81 of Lexington Drive, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence in the loving care of her family. She was born on May 5, 1938, in Mechanicville and was the daughter of the late Joseph Willard and Jennie Natale Searles. She was a graduate of Troy High School and the beloved wife of the late Thomas James Mackey whom she married on May 9, 1959. Barbara raised her family while also working full-time for 42 years and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Barbara's family meant everything to her. She had an incredible spirit, strength, and love that she shared with everyone. She was the devoted mother of Steven Thomas Mackey of Fairfax,Va., Thomas Patrick Mackey (James Kellerhouse) of Albany and Dawn Marie Mackey (Karre Williams) of Berkeley, Calif.; cherished grandmother of Jack Thomas Mackey-Williams of Berkeley, Calif. and Shackleton Sean Mackey of Fairfax, Va.; sister of Jane Belfiglio of Oklahoma City, Okla. and the late David Searles and Joseph Searles; sister-in-law of Jane and Bill Mahar of Austerlitz; also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Lori Ann (Rich) Bennett and family, Shawne (Justin) Davis and family, and Val Belfiglio; dear friend of Gary Lindemann and Marsha Hines both of Clifton Park. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Crescent. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. A celebration of Barbara's life will continue at her son Thomas' home in Albany from 12 to 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to her favorite organization, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204;







