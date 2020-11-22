1/1
Barbara Ann Mesick
1944 - 2020
Mesick, Barbara Ann COLONIE Barbara Ann Mesick, 77, formerly of Albany, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1944, in Albany and was the daughter of John P. and Mary (Nolan) Liuzzi. Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed golf as well as having dinners with family and friends. In later years, while living in Orlando, she worked at Disney World. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 47 years Robert G. Mesick (2013); a brother Ronald Liuzzi; and a brother-in-law Roy Mesick. She leaves her daughters, Jill (Mark) Palladino and Kellie Mesick; son Robert (Kristen) Mesick; her grandchildren, Nicole, Tiffany, Kendra, Teressa, Justin, Abigail and Chelsea; a great-granddaughter Raelynn; brothers, Louis and Kevin Liuzzi; sister Maureen Liuzzi Drugda; sister-in-law Fran Mesick; as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family on Monday, November 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Please only enter the church from the main doors. Masks and social distancing are required. If possible, please arrive 15 minutes before the Mass to be seated by the church ambassadors. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Barbara's video tribute, visit cannonfuneral.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
