Rahnefeld, Barbara Ann Ostwald BALLSTON SPA Barbara Ostwald Rahnefeld, 78 of Ballston Spa, wife of Richard P. Rahnefeld passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Troy on August 6, 1940, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Moore. Barbara was a creative, artistic and adventurous woman who enjoyed sharing her talents as a hairdresser for 20 years. She loved decorating, cooking and spending time at the ocean but her true gift from God and passion was creating beautiful artwork loved by her family and friends. She spent her days reading the bible, listening to country music, and enjoying time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her beloved dog, Joe. She is survived by her husband Richard P. Rahnefeld. She was a devoted mother to her four children from her deceased husband George P. Ostwald. She will be forever remembered by her children, George Ostwald (Debbie Ostwald), Kim Shepard (Leo Shepard), Tony Ostwald and Debbie Fields (Gary Fields). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Shepard, Meaghan Shepard, Dan Shepard, Justin Ostwald, Brock Ostwald, Cole Ostwald, Michael Fields, and was predeceased by Jennifer Ostwald. She leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Nora, Grant and Evelyn Shepard, Adelina Ostwald, and Taylor Shepard; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will follow the service for immediate family and close friends in the Jonesville Cemetery. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org in memory of Barbara Ostwald would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 28 to May 29, 2019