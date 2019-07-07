Tracy, Barbara Ann WATERFORD Barbara Ann Tracy, 80 of 6th Street, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Alice Morrissey Eccles. Barbara had been employed at St. Coleman's Home in Watervliet and retired in 2001. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a feisty personality and loved to dance. She was the widow of Edward Tracy who died in 2012; and devoted mother of Joanne Tracy (John Morse) of Waterford. She was the sister of Edward Eccles of South Carolina and the late Thomas Eccles. She was the proud grandmother of Tracy Morse (Todd) and Johnathan Morse (Caitlin Irla); and great-grandmother of Domonic Morse. Several nieces and nephews and her feline companion, Millie, also survive. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. A gathering will be held immediately after the service at Corcoran's Towpath Tavern, 31 Saratoga Ave., Waterford. Relatives and family may visit with Barbara's family at the funeral home on Friday July 12, from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019