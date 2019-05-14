Pryba, Barbara Anne DELMAR Barbara Anne Pryba, 67 of Delmar, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Barbara was a Capital District resident most of her life. She is survived by two sons, Bradley Pryba (Nerissa) of Pleasantville, N.Y. and Russel Pryba (Signe) of Flagstaff, Ariz. Sister of Diane Greenberg of Atlanta, Georgial, Linda Diamond of Atlantic Beach, N.Y. and Judy Sagerman of Northridge, Calif. Grandmother of Wesley and Claire Pryba. Services in the Mendleson Chapel, located on the grounds of the Beth Emeth Cemetery at 58 Turner Lane, Loudonville, on Tuesday, May 14, at 12 p.m. Those wishing to remember Barbara in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Trustees of Columbia University, Attention Lung Transplant Program, 622 West 168th St., New York, NY, 10037 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60611. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2019