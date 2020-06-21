Schlacter, Barbara Anne Wehmeyer NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. Barbara Anne Schlacter, age 83 of New Smyrna Beach, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A native of Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Clementine Miller Wehmeyer and Thomas F. Wehmeyer. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard O. Schlacter. Mrs. Schlacter was a graduate of The College of Saint Rose in Albany and Boston University's School of Public Communication. During her professional career, she served as public information officer for several N.Y.S. governmental agencies, including the Department of Health, Mental Health and Civil Service. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Cynthia Siviter; and her cousins, Debra (John) Campana, Kimberly (Dan) Carpenter and Kevin (Laura) Ryan. She was a communicant of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in New Smyrna Beach. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater, with Father Patrick Quinn, officiating. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.