Puig, Barbara Atkins LOUDONVILLE Barbara Atkins Puig, passed away suddenly at Albany Medical Center on April 18, 2020. Barbara was born in Albany on January 4, 1955. She was the daughter of John Atkins Ruch and Patricia Shaw Ruch. Barbara lived in Loudonville most of her life and was a graduate of Shaker High School and Skidmore College. Barbara was an avid historian and collector of historic (and some less than historic!) artifacts and held professional positions at the Town of Colonie (Town Historian's Office), the Historic Albany Foundation and the Albany County Hall of Records. Upon the birth of her children, Barbara devoted her life's work to the jobs she prized above all others - a fantastic wife and loving mother to her three devoted daughters and leader of the Puig-Ruch clan. Barbara had an uncommon ability to see the positive in every person and often brought her tremendously warm and outgoing personality to bear in assisting friends, family members and casual acquaintances who needed help and encouragement. She had the innate ability to make the time she spent with someone a special moment in their day. Her smile and joy were infectious and upon hearing your good news she was often (always!) more excited for you than you were for yourself. She sang "You are my sunshine" every night to her daughters, even as they, perhaps, grew too old for this spirited, loving ritual. Over the frequent objections of her daughters and husband, she insisted that the soundtrack to the movie Parent Trap be played on all family car trips. We will always remember her joy and excitement on her daughter Kendall's wedding day. She looked so beautiful, radiant and happy! She loved home renovation, interior decoration and design projects in partnership with her daughter Hollis, her collecting activities (antique Christmas figures, shoes and pocketbooks), daily and weekly crossword puzzles (often assisted by her husband John) and hosting family holiday gatherings at her home. Her family is confident that she has already started on an ambitious redesign/redecoration of her new heavenly residence! She also treasured her very frequent phone calls with her daughter Kendall and husband Alex and the special times shared with her daughter and co-pilot Jordan on their many daily errands. Some of her happiest times were spent with family and friends at the Schuyler Meadows Club, summers growing up at the family camp, Ruch's Roost, on Lake George and the cottage she owned with her sister Kyle at Galway Lake. She had a tremendous interest in helping individuals with disabilities and young children and mothers from disadvantaged backgrounds. She was a longstanding board member at St. Margaret's Center in Albany and a longtime member of the Junior Friday Morning Club. She took great pride in the assistance provided to students by the scholarship programs she supported at Skidmore College and Siena College as well as her volunteer efforts on behalf of the Albany Institute of History and Art. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, John Atkins Ruch and Patricia Shaw Ruch; as well as her grandparents, Alonzo and Bess Loudon Ruch and Thomas and Frances Shaw. She is survived by her husband John; her daughter Kendall Atkins Lohr (Alex) of Denver, Colo. and daughters, Jordan Shaw Puig and Hollis Loudon Puig of Loudonville. She is also survived by her sisters, Kyle Ruch and Megan Ruch of Albany; and her brothers, James Ruch of Boulder, Colo. and Matthew Ruch of Albany. She is also survived by her nephews, John and Harrison Zandri, Neil McGhee, Greg Puig and Drew Puig; and niece Alicia McGhee. A memorial service will be held in St. Peter's Church, Albany at a later date. Anyone wishing to honor Barbara may make a donation in her memory to the Center for Disability Services, the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless, the Albany Institute of History and Art or the Puig-Murphy Family Scholarship Fund at Siena College. For directions, information, or to light a memory for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020