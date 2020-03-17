LaVigne, Barbara B. ALBANY Barbara B. LaVigne, 92, a longtime resident of Roosevelt Street, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Albany Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born on June 5, 1927, in Albany, she was the daughter of Anthony and Anna Zologa. She was a homemaker and was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Her husband Bernard LaVigne died before her. She leaves a sister Agnes Zologa of Albany and several nieces and nephews. Private services and burial will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Albany. Online guestbook at www.cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020