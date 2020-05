Or Copy this URL to Share

Campbell, Barbara ALBANY Barbara Campbell, 72, died on April 23. 2020. Barbara was a C.N.A. and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. She is survived by family in Florida. Services will be held at a late date.









