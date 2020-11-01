Chick, Barbara ALBANY Barbara Chick, 89, passed away on October 31, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. She was the second child born to Louis and Jennie Kline in Kingston NY. There were only two children but she had a tight knit extended family of many. Her parents and brother, Joseph Kline preceded her. In 1954, she met Daniel Chick, they were married a year later. That was the start of a love affair that lasted 61 years and a day until his passing in 2016. Barbara taught at the Hebrew Academy and then the Albany public school system for many years. She later worked as a senior clerk in the finance department of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the State of New York. In 1984, while working for the state, she received an award from the University at Albany Disabled Students Services Program where she was recognized and honored for outstanding service rendered to persons with disabilities at the university and in the community. This was an accomplishment she was quite proud of. Barbara was very smart, had a wonderful sense of humor, was a good listener, a devoted wife and caring mom to her children and their spouses, whom she considered her own, and a devoted Grandma Pamma to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Dan truly enjoyed retirement together. They made the dream of having a place in Florida come true. They said it was the Garden of Eden. Just like in Albany, they bought a few places and moved a few times until they finally settled in Delray Beach. There they were able to spend the winters with many of the other Albany snow birds and Mah Jong games were plentiful. Their devotion to one another was never more evident than after Dan's accident. Barbara was by his side from early morning to late afternoon every day. She advocated for him and kept him company even when he was not truly aware she was there. Barbara is survived by her children, Phyllis (Marc) Hecker, Steven (Nadine) Chick and Beth (Harold) Grode. Grandchildren Jenna, (Jack), Melanie, Tara, Rachel, Benjamin, Amanda (Josh) and Brian; and great- grandchildren, Sean and Teddy. Although we will all miss her terribly, she is now reunited with her beloved Danny who we're sure is singing her a beautiful welcome song. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral will be private. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
