Cooney, Barbara VALATIE Barbara Frances Cooney (Stolz) passed away on April 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in the Bronx on December 3, 1948, to Francis Raymond Stolz and Margaret Theresa Stolz (Murphy). An extremely gifted young woman, she was accepted to Hunter College High School in New York City at age 12, and began college at age 15. At 16, she met her lifelong love, Michael, on a sidewalk in the Bronx. Three years later they were married and were together for the next fifty years, raising three daughters and enjoying eight grandchildren. Barbara earned a bachelor's degree in anthropology and a master's degree in special education from Hunter College and devoted her professional life to the children of the Bellevue Hospital School in Manhattan, where she worked first as a teacher and then as an assistant principal. She was adored by students and staff alike and changed the lives of countless of the most vulnerable of the city's children. In 2005, she retired and moved to Valatie, where many happy years were spent traveling and enjoying the Hudson Valley with her children and grandchildren. Barbara was the beloved wife of Michael Joseph Cooney; and much loved mother of Jessica (George), Katie (Chris), and Megan (Todd). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Lily, John, Daniel, Frances, Benjamin, Emilia, Nora and Julian; as well as her brother John Stolz (Rose); and nieces, Jennifer, Christine, Tomery, Christina and her nephew Christopher. Please join us in celebrating her life at 10 a.m. on April 26, at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home in Valatie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UNICEF, a charity Barbara was always proud to support.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019