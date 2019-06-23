Pitcher, Barbara D. GLENMONT Barbara D. Pitcher, 93 of Glenmont and formerly of Ghent, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Boston on November 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Laurice E. and Mary (Boy) Derby. Barbara graduated from the National Bible Institute in New York City in 1949 where she met her future husband, Calvin S. Pitcher. They were married in Dedham, Mass. on April 11, 1954. A woman of strong faith, Barbara was very supportive of church ministries, and missionaries and their work. She was proud to call Bethlehem Lutheran Church her church family and was a longtime member of Clearview Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Castleton. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Calvin; and her brothers and their spouses, Laurence (Marion) and Robert (Ruth) Derby. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Scalzo and Donna Kohlerschmidt (Bill); and granddaughter, Annelore Kohlerschmidt. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Ave., Delmar. A calling hour will precede the funeral in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Following a luncheon in the church, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Ghent Union Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202 or capitalcityrescuemission.org. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 23, 2019