Snyder, Barbara D. COXSACKIE Barbara D. Snyder, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Viola Bushey. She attended R-C-S High School. Barbara was a hair stylist and had worked for several salons in the Ravena and Albany area. Barbara loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting and was always making things to give away to family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. Survivors include her sons, Howard Amsler II and Eric Amsler; daughter, Lisa Amsler; grandchildren, Jonathan, Travis, Jordan, Jansun and Christopher; and great-grandson, Canden. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Peter Snyder; and brothers, Donald and Neil Bushey. Due to the circumstances at this time, services will be private. There will be a celebration of life service held at a later date. Donations in memory of Barbara to St. Mary's Church, 80 Mansion St., Coxsackie, NY, 12051, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020