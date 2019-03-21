Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Duffy, Barbara (Adams) ROCHESTER, N.Y. Barbara (Adams) Duffy passed away on March 15, 2019. Barb was born on July 30, 1938, and was raised by her parents along with her sisters in Monroe, N.Y. She came to love the lakes region of Monroe and cherished the many childhood memories she had. She attended Monroe-Woodbury Central School District and graduated in 1955. After high school Barb was off to Orange County Community College graduating in 1957. Around this time Barb met her dear love, Eugene Duffy, and they were married on December 27, 1959. Barb and Gene were married for 45 wonderful years, until Gene passed away on September 7, 2005. Barb spent most of her career involved in the school community. She was a substitute teacher at Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, N.Y., and a secretary at Bethlehem Central School District in Delmar, N.Y. At both schools Gene was with Barb every day as he was a teacher and administrator. Barb spent countless hours on the school's athletic fields watching and cheering her sons and their teams at their various athletic events and she enjoyed every minute of play. Throughout their marriage Barb and Gene lived in many different communities, including New Windsor, Central Valley, Delmar, and Queensbury, N.Y, and Lakeland and Bonita Springs, Fla. After Gene passed away, Barb lived in Webster, N.Y., and The Villages, Fla. She was fortunate to have created lovely homes for herself and her family and to have made many lasting friendships in each community. Barb enjoyed warm and sunny days, entertaining family and friends, playing golf, watching golf tournaments and football games, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a passion for crocheting and developed a signature stitch which led to the creation of pristine afghans. If you have one of her afghans, cherish it for it was made with love and is truly a treasure. Barb is survived by her son, William J. Duffy and his wife, Monica, of Queensbury, N.Y.; son, Thomas M. Duffy and his wife, Jennee, of Webster, N.Y.; grandchildren, Owen, Jason, and Madeleine Duffy; sister, Carol L. Caren and her husband, Michael, of Moraga, Calif.; sister, Susan J. Moloney and her husband, Thomas, of West Milford, N.J.; and several cousins; nieces; and nephews. In respect of Barb's wishes, there will be no memorial service. Remembrances may be made in a form desired by friends.



