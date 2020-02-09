Fredericks, Barbara E. ALBANY Barbara E. "Dolly" Fredericks, 82 of Albany, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Dominick A. and Henrietta (Trumpp) DeSanto Sr. Dolly was an account clerk for the N.Y.S. Retirement System in Albany, retiring in March, 2000 after 28 years. She was a member of the VFW Bethlehem Memorial Post # 3185 Auxiliary, and she was very active in the Whitehall Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball as well as the Albany Pop Warner Football. Dolly loved Bingo and her pets, as she would always have a pet in her home. Her family was her pride and joy and they were the center of her life. Dolly is survived by her loving husband Ralph; her three cherished children, Kimberly Fredericks, Wayne Fredericks and Paul Fredericks; six adored grandchildren: Dominick, Emily Rose, Ellayna, Riley, Vincent and Olivia; as well as her brother Dominick DeSanto Jr.; brother-in-law Timothy (Phyllis) Fredericks; and several nieces, nephews and cousins especially Rosemary Rimmer and Carolyn Thompson and special friend Rosemary Spallane. She was predeceased by her brother Charles R. DeSanto. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family on Monday, February 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Dolly's funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish South End Site, 4th Avenue and Franklin Street, Albany. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolly's memory to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020