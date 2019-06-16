Fitzgerald, Barbara E. Herald CLIFTON PARK Barbara E. Herald Fitzgerald, 83, of D & R Village, and formerly of North Third St. in Cohoes, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Evergreen Commons. Born in Troy, she was the beloved wife of the late John P. Fitzgerald, Sr. Barbara was educated in the Troy Schools and lived most of her life in Cohoes. She was employed as a clerk with Montgomery Wards and later in the dietary department at the Ann Lee Nursing Home in Colonie. Barbara enjoyed the racino and taking walks with her friends at D & R Village. She was a member of the Halfmoon Senior Center. Barbara is survived by her devoted son, John P. Fitzgerald, Jr. and his wife, Mary Beth; and her sister, Bev Trojak, all of Cohoes. She was predeceased by her father, William Herald; step mother, Jean Herald; and brother, William Herald. A funeral service will be held at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, on Wednesday morning, June 19, at 10 a.m.with Reverend Donald Bourgeois officiating. Interment will be in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. A very heartfelt thank you to the staff at Evergreen Commons, Schodack 2nd West for all the wonderful care, love and support extended to Barbara, and most especially, to her dear friend Katherine. Those wishing to remember Barbara in a special way may make donations in her memory to a . To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com. Published in Albany Times Union from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary