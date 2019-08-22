Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Shea. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Blessed Sacrament Church Send Flowers Obituary

Shea, Barbara E. ALBANY Barbara Keane Shea, 92 of Slingerlands, entered eternal life peacefully on August 19, 2019, at the Teresian House in Albany with her loving children at her side. Our mother was our shining star and the center of all of our lives until the very end. She taught us how to live and how to give, lifelong lessons her children will cherish forever. Barbara lived all her years in Albany and was a graduate of Our Lady of Angels and Vincentian Institute, class of 1944. She was employed by the New York State Teachers Retirement System, retiring in 1984. She worked diligently and compassionately with critically ill teachers; she was the perfect fit for this difficult position. In addition to raising her seven children, Barbara found time to bowl with coworkers and kept a decades long-standing, Tuesday evening date with her four sisters, affectionately called the "sewing club"; they never sewed, but played cards with their mother and enjoyed each other's company. In retirement, Barbara enjoyed family, winters in Florida, and summertime in Lake George. Barbara was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she continued to shop for their food pantry until this past year. Barbara pulled through many heath issues, affectionately named "the cat with more than nine lives." She was a Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune fan since their inception. Barbara enjoyed playing and teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren to excel at Uno, Rummikub, Scrabble and Pictionary. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary. Barbara was a lifelong Yankee fan, possessing more passion and knowledge of the game than most. Barbara lived independently, with her children's help, driving her car with great granny plates, until this past December. Barbara was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Keane (Brunner). She is survived by her children, Barbara Pallozzi (Carmen), William III, Daniel (Debra), Colleen Yund, Michael (Margaret), and Thomas (Geri). She is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her husband William J. Shea Jr.; her beloved son John "Jack"; and her cherished son-in-law George Yund. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Carol Dulin (Joe), Joseph Keane (Agnes), Virginia McTague, Doris Derry (Al), Margaret McEnaney (Jim); and her sister-in-law Eileen Shea Porter. Barbara is also survived by her brother-in-law Thomas McTague (Joyce). The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Murnane, Dr. Malcolm Roth, and Dr. Ronald Hoenzsch for their care and kindness. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Barbara's family on Friday, August 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Barbara's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by the Rite of Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 607 Central Ave, Albany, NY, 12206. To leave Barbara's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







