Fecura, Barbara COHOES Barbara Fecura, 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, December 30, 2019. Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Fecura and his children Donna, Deborah and Bryan. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her siblings, Richard Genier (Pat), George Genier; and friend Timmy Wood. She will also be remembered by her cousins, Eric Wilhelmson (Fran), Peter Wilhelmson (Marcia), Judy Fecura, Jane Tucker, John Tucker (Beverly) and Paul Tromblee (Nancy). The family would like to thank all the staff from Community Hospice for their love and care given to Barbara and her family especially, Debbie Saffan, Coleen Christian, Chaplain John Fisher, Debbie Veneavle and Wendy and Maria (Case Manager). Respecting Barbara's wishes, there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020