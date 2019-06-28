Kelly, Barbara Florence (Long) WOODBRIDGE, Ill. Barbara Florence (Long) Kelly, 84, died December 25, 2018, with family at her side in Woodridge, Ill. after a long battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. She was born September 28, 1934 in Madison, Wis. to the late Howard and Leona (Ossman) Long and was the oldest of five children. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; daughter, Mary; and brother, David. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia and Christina; as well as six grandchildren, Kelly, Sean, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Brian, and Kiera; her six great-grandchildren; her brother Gary; her sisters, Arloene and Sally; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Barbara attended Concordia Teachers College for a year before she married and later began her family. She graduated with her Bachelors in Education from the State University of New York shortly after the birth of her youngest daughter more than 15 years later. The majority of her career was spent at the New York Telephone Co. where she enjoyed volunteering with the Pioneers. In her retirement, she also volunteered at the New York State Military Museum and she enthusiastically sold Mary Kay products to help fund her many travel adventures across the globe. Barbara's interests were diverse. She had a love of travelling, gardening, knitting, card playing, and the arts among other things. She particularly enjoyed, Shakespeare, Dr. Who, classical music, Broadway plays, and museums of any kind. Most of all, she had a love of family. She was happiest when she could share these experiences with her immediate and extended family. Her openness, unending patience, tenacity and whimsical sassiness were truly gifts to those around her. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, hosted by her family and Redeemer Lutheran Church on the premises of Trinity Episcopal Church at 400 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, NY. At her request, her ashes will be laid to rest in a private ceremony for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American .



