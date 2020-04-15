|
Barron, Barbara G. ALBANY On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Barbara Barron, after living 87 wonderful years, was given the most precious gift. She peacefully passed in her sleep. She was born on February 28, 1933, in Jackson Heights, N.Y., the daughter of the late William and Jean Kelly Flaherty. Her family knows in their hearts, in this time of social distancing, she was not alone. Her loving husband Thomas and precious son Stephen, who predeceased her, were with her to take her home. She will be with Tom as they celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on Tuesday April 14th. Barbara is survived by her daughter Dianne Barron; her son Robert Barron and his wife Laura; and her daughter Nancy Troutman and her husband Bob. She was grandma and Nana to Stephen Barron and his wife Sarah, Rebecca Barron, James Troutman and his longtime girlfriend Cierra Paul and David Troutman. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and son, Barbara was predeceased by her sister Marilyn Palamenti. Barbara truly felt blessed for all the wonderful friendships that she made over the 30 years she was employed at JC Penney in Clifton Park and also as a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Her family would also like to thank the staff at Atria Crossgates, for all they have done for mom these past 2-1/2 years, especially these past few weeks. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family due to the limitations of Covid-19. A memorial Mass will be held in the future in St. Edward the Confessor Church. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y. Memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to The , 4 Atrium Dr. Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 or to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY 12110. You can also honor Barbara's memory by calling a friend or relative just to let them know you are thinking of them. Phone calls gave mom so much joy in the past few years of her life and now more than ever they are needed by everyone. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, N.Y. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020