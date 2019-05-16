Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Pleasantdale Rod & Gun Club 205 Haughney Rd Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Golden, Barbara AVISTON, Ill. Barbara Smithrovitch Golden, 61, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital in Missouri. Born on July 15, 1957, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Peter Smithrovitch and Madeline (Kelvington) Smithrovitch. Barbara attended Latham schools and received her nursing degree at Maria College of Albany. Barbara's passion for nursing carried her into a 30 plus year career in New York and Illinois. Her love ran deep for the Adirondack region in New York. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Valerie Golden, Scott Golden, Ava Golden, and Madelyn Spiezio of Illinois. Barbara was the true meaning of a caring, devoted and loving soul, as she dedicated her entire life to "nursing" others. She is survived by her son Scott C. Golden Jr. and daughter Jessica (Michael) Spiezio of Illinois. Siblings include her sisters, Suzanne (Bruce) Robbins of Lake Luzerne, Gerry (Erikki) Hietala of Spring Hill, Fla. and brother Peter R. (Nancy) Smithrovitch of Latham. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Smithrovitch of Troy. Also adored by her nieces and nephews, Kimberly Keech, Bruce and Helena Robbins, Michael Hotaling, Kristin Eury, Jeff Hotaling, Tiffany O'Neill, James Galarneau, and Joseph Smithrovitch. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1, at The Pleasantdale Rod & Gun Club, 205 Haughney Rd, Troy from 1-4 p.m.



