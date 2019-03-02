Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Harrington. View Sign

Harrington, Barbara ALBANY Barbara Mokhiber Harrington, 75, passed away quickly on February 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. A native of Albany, she was the daughter of Norman and Marion Mokhiber. A beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, Mrs. Harrington is survived by her husband, Dr. George Harrington; daughter, Dr. Alexandra Harrington, and son-in-law, Onchan "Bob" Inkhamfong, Esq.; cherished family dog, Churchill; brother, Mr. Norman Mokhiber, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Harrington served as an assistant in the Office of the Attorney General of New York, the State University of New York, and the SUNY Research Foundation. Mrs. Harrington was an accomplished cook, baker and avid gardener, who loved travel, art history, photography, arts, animals, writing and volunteerism. She was a proud member of the Junior League of Albany and served as past president of the St. Peter's Hospital Auxiliary. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Monday, March 4, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. in the Convent of Mercy Chapel, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Graceland Cemetery, Albany In lieu of flowers, those interested are asked to send donations in Mrs. Harrington's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Queens Park Residences, to the attention of Mother Celine Therese. Online condolences may be offered at







490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

490 Delaware Avenue
Albany , NY 12209
(518) 463-1594

