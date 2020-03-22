Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. (Oakes) Aptt. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Send Flowers Obituary

Aptt, Barbara J. (Oakes) NASSAU Barbara "Barbie" J. Aptt, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with her children by her side. Born in Gloucester, Mass., Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Barnard Oakes. She was the wife of her beloved husband John B. Aptt, Sr. and together they shared 68 happy years of marriage. Barbara was a longtime resident of Nassau and resided on the shores of Nassau Lake where she raised her four children with her husband. She also became an active member of the East Schodack Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary. And as if that wasn't enough, in 1969, Barbara, along with nine other women in the fire district were asked to join the East Schodack Fire Company and train to become a firefighter. After training alongside the men and assisting with calls during six months of a probationary period, Barbara became an active woman firefighter and served her community fighting fires for the next 10 years. After Barbie hung up her firefighter's helmet, she became a prep and short order cook at Scarlett's Restaurant in East Greenbush. Her talents didn't stop in the kitchen though, she also loved to sing and had the gift of making people laugh and forget their troubles. Just put a tambourine in her hands and she would be right up there with the many musical performers who played at the restaurant. When the restaurant closed, Barbara went to work at the N.Y.S. Assembly as an administrative assistant for the Democratic Study Group where she worked for a few years and then retired from the work force. Once retired, Barbie took trips to Gloucester with her husband, decorated her home, and enjoyed lounging on her deck, poolside with her children and grandchildren. Her life was filled with her childhood sweetheart, her children, grandchildren and then great-grandchildren, who she loved more than life itself. Barbara's passing is a great loss for everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing her. Her smile lit up a room and her laugh was contagious. To know Barbie was to love Barbie. She is survived by her devoted husband John; her children, Linda Dawes of Sand Lake, Deborah (Michael) Stockman of East Schodack, John B. (Robin) Aptt, Jr. of Nassau and Mark Aptt of East Nassau; her grandchildren, Becky Dawes, Jennifer Aptt, Lindsay (Michael) Goebel and Elizabeth Stockman; and her great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Dawes and Rylee Aptt. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard Oakes and Danny Oakes. A private service for the immediate family will be held at Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A Celebration of Barbie's life will be announced at a future date. Donations in Barbie's memory may be made to the in NY, 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY 12207. Visit







Aptt, Barbara J. (Oakes) NASSAU Barbara "Barbie" J. Aptt, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with her children by her side. Born in Gloucester, Mass., Barbara was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Barnard Oakes. She was the wife of her beloved husband John B. Aptt, Sr. and together they shared 68 happy years of marriage. Barbara was a longtime resident of Nassau and resided on the shores of Nassau Lake where she raised her four children with her husband. She also became an active member of the East Schodack Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary. And as if that wasn't enough, in 1969, Barbara, along with nine other women in the fire district were asked to join the East Schodack Fire Company and train to become a firefighter. After training alongside the men and assisting with calls during six months of a probationary period, Barbara became an active woman firefighter and served her community fighting fires for the next 10 years. After Barbie hung up her firefighter's helmet, she became a prep and short order cook at Scarlett's Restaurant in East Greenbush. Her talents didn't stop in the kitchen though, she also loved to sing and had the gift of making people laugh and forget their troubles. Just put a tambourine in her hands and she would be right up there with the many musical performers who played at the restaurant. When the restaurant closed, Barbara went to work at the N.Y.S. Assembly as an administrative assistant for the Democratic Study Group where she worked for a few years and then retired from the work force. Once retired, Barbie took trips to Gloucester with her husband, decorated her home, and enjoyed lounging on her deck, poolside with her children and grandchildren. Her life was filled with her childhood sweetheart, her children, grandchildren and then great-grandchildren, who she loved more than life itself. Barbara's passing is a great loss for everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing her. Her smile lit up a room and her laugh was contagious. To know Barbie was to love Barbie. She is survived by her devoted husband John; her children, Linda Dawes of Sand Lake, Deborah (Michael) Stockman of East Schodack, John B. (Robin) Aptt, Jr. of Nassau and Mark Aptt of East Nassau; her grandchildren, Becky Dawes, Jennifer Aptt, Lindsay (Michael) Goebel and Elizabeth Stockman; and her great-grandchildren, Geoffrey Dawes and Rylee Aptt. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard Oakes and Danny Oakes. A private service for the immediate family will be held at Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. A Celebration of Barbie's life will be announced at a future date. Donations in Barbie's memory may be made to the in NY, 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY 12207. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.