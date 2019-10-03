Barbara J. Horton

Obituary
Horton, Barbara J. TROY Barbara J. Horton, 60 of Troy, went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2019, following her battle with cancer. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mabel Pompey; and sisters, Gloria Moses and Pamela Pompey. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Tana and Jasmine Horton; spouse, Albert Horton; brother, Charles Pompey (Virginia); and sisters, Joyce June (James) and Linda Gullatt (Johnnie) of Troy; along with a host of family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, October 4, at the Empire Christian Center, 205 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, at 10 a.m.

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019
